Photo: Al Pereira / Contributor via Getty Images
By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.01.2023

Nearly three decades after the fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur, law enforcement made a landmark arrest in the cold case. Duane “Keefe D” Davis reportedly faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon and a gang enhancement, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo. The news came after years of eerie silence and countless conspiracy theories surrounding the rapper’s death on Sept. 13, 1996.

Reacting to the development, Mopreme Shakur, the musician’s older brother, called the arrest “bittersweet for a number of reasons.” He shared on Saturday (Sept. 30), “The time, of course, 27 years. It didn’t have to be this way. It didn’t have to happen at all. I hate to even have to live in the reality that my brother’s not here.”

While the arrest raised hopes for some semblance of closure, Mopreme’s tone remained guarded. “Justice is accountability; that’s the sweet part in the bittersweet. And I’m bracing, ’cause it ain’t over,” he told TMZ.

Earlier this year, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police seized several devices, including computers and laptops, from Davis’ Henderson, Nevada home.

Mopreme told the New York Post, “People talk, but that doesn’t mean there was anything to it. And then I found out that the detective on the case suddenly retired. I was just baffled by the bulls**t, but someone else in the department did say they were still working on things, and it’s moving.”

Tupac’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set’ Shakur, also took to social media to reflect on the news. On Saturday, she wrote, “This is no doubt a pivotal moment. The silence of the past 27 years surrounding this case has spoken loudly in our community. It’s important to me that the world, the country, the justice system, and our people acknowledge the gravity of the passing of this man, my brother, my mother’s son, my father’s son.”

