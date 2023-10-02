Photo: Appatunity
By Legendary Lade
  /  10.02.2023

Supreme has teamed up with Nike again on a new SB dunk collection titled “Rammellzee” that is named after the multidisciplinary graffiti artist from Queens, New York. For many sneakerheads, a Supreme x Nike SB collaboration is something to look forward to every season and this joint effort is no different. After being originally scheduled for release last season then pushed back with no date, a surprise drop went down in Singapore in July before they finally hit stores worldwide. Coming in two colorways and versions, I chose the Dunk High sneaker because it showcases more of the late visionary’s artwork. Peep my “Kickin’ Facts” review below.

The Dunk High “Rammellzee” features the artist’s self-titled Gothic Futurism style, which is distinguished by its illegible writing and bright colors. The pair’s upper is a light beige canvas with suede overlays on the toe, tongue, heel tab, and the Swoosh. The vibrant artwork of RAMMELLZEE can be found throughout the pair with each sneaker showcasing different characters from the late artist’s world, most recognizable on the toe box and back heel. Finishing details include the Nike SB logo on the tongue, a gold Supreme lace lock that recalls features of the brand’s early Nike SB collabs from the 2000s, a brown rubber sole, and the classic beige Nike SB sneaker box.

This release marks the second time the late pioneer’s work was featured on a Supreme offering. Notably, RAMMELLZEE was a peer of other influential artists of the time, such as Keith Haring, Futura, and Jean-Michel Basquiat. Supreme and RAMMELLZEE’s first collaboration launched in 2020 and featured clothing with neon-splattered paintings on several pieces, including one of their most sought-after products: The GORE-TEX jacket. Now, there are sneakers to add to the collection for all the RAMMELLZEE enthusiasts.
What are your thoughts on the latest Supreme x Nike SB collab? Which colorway would you get?
The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High “Rammellzee” was released on Aug. 31 for $140 at Supreme.com.
