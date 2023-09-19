Bad Gal RiRi is back into sportswear and has returned to her roots for a new collaboration with PUMA. Almost 1o years after their first partnership in 2014, when she was creative director, Rihanna and the German giant reunited to take things up a notch. Up first on their shared agenda: The classic PUMA AVANTI VL, a silhouette reintroduced from their archive, reimagined by Rihanna through her design language and creative treatment. The result is a bold fashion take on a sports classic available in two colorways, aged silver and black. Let’s get into this week’s official “Kickin’ Facts” review.

The FENTY x PUMA AVANTI VL is a sporty, fashionable silhouette from PUMA’s archives. It is a soccer-inspired sneaker with details like a stitched leather upper and gum sole. For Rihanna’s new pair, the leather-based upper is coated in a smooth shade of black with leather piping around the white Formstrip and brown leather lining on the insole. Its signature attached fold-over tongue is embossed with the FENTY logo and the PUMA cat that can also be found at the back heel. Finishing details include black laces with gold tips, premium dust bags, and a black FENTY-branded sneaker box.

For the AVANTI launch, activations included a global rollout featuring an art installation in NYC that had two giant, chrome soccer balls emblazoned with FENTY and the PUMA cat wedged under a platform. In Paris, the soccer balls were wedged between the Arc de Triomphe, while in the icon’s home country, Barbados, they were atop a house with Rihanna branded on the walkway. The message was clear and direct: FENTY x PUMA is back!

What are your thoughts on the new offering by Rihanna? What colorway would you buy?

The FENTY x PUMA AVANTI VL was released in full family sizing globally on Sept. 15 and is available now at PUMA.