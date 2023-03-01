Photo: Mike Lawrie / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.01.2023

Nearly six years since their last joint project, Puma has announced that Rihanna‘s Fenty x Puma has returned. Earlier today (March 1), the shoe company shared the news with fans on social media, informing them that the collab is “coming soon.”

The partnership between Rihanna and the sportswear brand kicked off in 2015 after a multiyear deal was reached, naming the “Diamonds” singer a global ambassador for women’s training and Puma’s women creative director. “It’s great to find a brand that celebrates strength and individuality,” Rihanna said of the partnership via press release. “I couldn’t think of a more perfect partner to collaborate with as a creative director. I’m excited for you to see what Puma and I come up with.”

 

Puma CEO Bjorn Gulden echoed a similar message as he spoke on bringing Rihanna aboard the Puma family. “Signing Rihanna is a fantastic step for Puma,” Gulden stated. “Her global profile, her charisma, and individuality, her ambition — all these things make her a perfect ambassador for our brand. She also aligns perfectly with the values Puma strives for: to be confident, brave, determined, and joyful.”

“With a strong portfolio in football, running, and motorsport, finding an inspiring partner for women’s training was very important,” Gulden continued. “Rihanna was a natural choice for us. We’re delighted to have her as a partner, and we’re looking forward to what’s to come.” 

In September 2015, Rihanna remixed Puma’s classic suede shoe with a thick sole, turning it into a black and white creeper. She also designed several additional color schemes, including gum-soled, which Travis Scott wore in a promo shoot for the collection. In Spring 2016, the project dropped and sold out in 35 minutes.

 

That November, Rihanna was recognized by the 30th Footwear News Achievement Awards after her Fenty x Puma creeper won shoe of the year. “It means so much,” Rihanna said in her acceptance speech. “It makes me so proud to be a woman — to be a young woman from Barbados especially. I didn’t expect people to love it the way I do, and the way they’ve supported it means so much to me. All the creeper fans and all the kids in the street who inspire me by doing things their own way.”

