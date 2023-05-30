Photo: Appatunity
By Legendary Lade
  /  05.30.2023

If you keep up with streetwear, and the conversation surrounding the brands and hype that drive the multi-billion-dollar industry, you’ve seen the discourse around Supreme and its relevance. The main question people have is whether or not it’s “dead.” However, the answer to that varies on who you ask.

This week’s sneaker review can respond to part of that question because the Supreme x Nike AF1, in white and black colorways, continues to sell out despite its minimal difference and price increase from the original pair. So perhaps a better question may be: Is Supreme still worth the hype?

Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low

Supreme first released their take on the Bruce Kilgore-designed Nike classic in March 2020 as part of their S/S 2020 collection and has continued to release them every season without warning. As stated above, the Supreme AF1s are the same as a standard pair with a foam midsole, perforations on the toe, and a rubber sole.

The only differences are a red Supreme box logo on the outside heel adjacent to the infamous Swoosh, co-branded lace locks, insoles, and sneaker box. The company even included extra Supreme logo branded shoelaces for those needing any additional distinction this go-round.

Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low

Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low

The Supreme x Nike AF1 formula reminds me of a Virgil Abloh principle he called the 3 percent rule. The rule states that you only need to innovate an existing product by 3 percent to create a new one. The result is a product that’s advanced, yet still acceptable, enough to satisfy curiosity while maintaining familiarity. In this case, it works. The sell-out success and rebranding of the Black Supreme AF1, once a pariah in the culture, speaks volumes to Supreme’s brand identity and positioning amongst streetwear brands.

Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low

Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low

The Supreme x Nike Air Force 1’s in black and white latest release was May 18 for $118. What are your thoughts on the Supreme x AF1? Do you think they’re worth the hype?
Tags in this article:
Tags
Fashion

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | MSCHF Gobstomper "Graylag Goose Edition"

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.22.2023

NAILCON announces "Without Us" campaign for hip hop's 50th anniversary

By Jon Powell
  /  05.17.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 860v2 "Olive"

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.15.2023

Rihanna captures a magazine-worthy maternity glow as she celebrates Savage X Fenty turning 5

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 “Panda”

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.08.2023

ASAP Rocky apologizes to fan he jumped over before the 2023 Met Gala

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.02.2023

Diddy hosts star-studded 2023 Met Gala after-party presented by CÎROC and DeLeón

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Serena Williams announces baby No. 2 with her husband at the Met Gala

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Met Gala

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.02.2023

Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and more morph into Karl Lagerfeld's beloved feline for the 2023 Met Gala

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Yung Miami devoured her Met Gala debut and Twitter agreed she left no crumbs behind

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Rihanna gracing the Met Gala carpet fashionably late had Twitter questioning its bedtime

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Ice Spice receives special invite from Anna Wintour to 2023 Met Gala

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.01.2023

Rihanna effortlessly teases the internet with Chanel look ahead of the Met Gala

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023

Halle Bailey goes under the sea for 'V' magazine's summer 2023 issue

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | MSCHF Gobstomper "Graylag Goose Edition"

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.22.2023

NAILCON announces "Without Us" campaign for hip hop's 50th anniversary

By Jon Powell
  /  05.17.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 860v2 "Olive"

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.15.2023

Rihanna captures a magazine-worthy maternity glow as she celebrates Savage X Fenty turning 5

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 “Panda”

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.08.2023

ASAP Rocky apologizes to fan he jumped over before the 2023 Met Gala

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.02.2023

Diddy hosts star-studded 2023 Met Gala after-party presented by CÎROC and DeLeón

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Serena Williams announces baby No. 2 with her husband at the Met Gala

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Met Gala

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.02.2023

Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and more morph into Karl Lagerfeld's beloved feline for the 2023 Met Gala

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Yung Miami devoured her Met Gala debut and Twitter agreed she left no crumbs behind

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Rihanna gracing the Met Gala carpet fashionably late had Twitter questioning its bedtime

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Ice Spice receives special invite from Anna Wintour to 2023 Met Gala

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.01.2023

Rihanna effortlessly teases the internet with Chanel look ahead of the Met Gala

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023

Halle Bailey goes under the sea for 'V' magazine's summer 2023 issue

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023
View More

Trending
News

AJ Calloway confirms whether or not his “106 & Park” dreadlocks was a wig

Has our entire childhood been a lie???

By Isha Thorpe
  /  01.28.2021
Social Justice

White ex-Mississippi officer fatally shoots Black teen who was dating his daughter

Fifteen-year-old Cornelius McGee Jr. was fleeing the former officer’s home when he was shot in the back.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023
Drink Champs

Marlon Wayans says he is open to doing 'White Chicks 2'

“If we do ‘White Chicks,’ it gotta be me and Shawn,” he said. “I don’t throw that into the universe because I don’t control it. But I would do a ‘White Chicks 2.’” Read up!

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.08.2023
Big Facts

Toya Johnson’s fiancé, Red, supported her through heartbreaking tragedy

“I was having a really hard time — I lost two brothers at the same time, so it was hard for me to just wake up in the morning,” she explained.

By Tabie Germain
  /  10.13.2022
View More