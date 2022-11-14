The mere mention of Lobster Dunks is enough to send any sneaker enthusiast into a frenzy, and the latest pair has been doing just that for almost a year now. Up next in the Nike SB collaboration with Boston sneaker retailer Concepts is an orange pair following its predecessors. A collaboration that dates back to 2008 and features red, blue, yellow, purple and green colorways. Many SB Dunks have earned prestigious grail status and if the hype is anything to take into account, the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low “Orange Lobster” is well on its way into that territory.

Drawing inspiration from a rare subset of orange lobsters, the sneaker features an upper in two-tone nubuck orange with speckled details throughout that sit on a black midsole. White accents such as the tongue and primary laces add contrast to the otherwise orange sneaker, which also includes orange swooshes. Traditional “Nike SB” branding can be found on the tongue with “Nike” embroidered at the rear. Defining lobster qualities include the bib-inspired interior lining and soles and the black rubber claw band at the toe. Two additional laces in complementing orange and teal colors complete the accessories provided.

Concepts x Nike SB collabs are known for their packaging and storytelling as much as they are for the sneakers, so many expect a unique rollout that lives up to the standard set by previous releases. With innovation surrounding special collaboration releases having evolved a great deal since their last outing, it will be interesting to see what the Concept guys in Boston come up with this time!