The ever-elusive Cactus Plant Flea Market is back with a new pair of Nike dunks that have been teased all year. As we near the end of 2022, an official release date seems imminent, although you can never be too sure with the brand. Designer Cynthia Lu, a notable member of Pharrell’s team before launching CPFM, has created countless merch items for various music artists and even corporations like Mcdonald’s. The latter collaboration sent adults, myself included, into the fast food restaurant for “adult happy meals” to get CPFM’s take on classic Mcdonald’s characters as toys. However, the brand’s strongest suit remains sneakers and what they’ve been able to do with the Nike dunk silhouette. This pair especially is nothing short of innovative.

The classic dunk shape is reimagined into a nature-inspired hybrid with its quilted upper in two shades of brown. Its sole is also entirely brown, mimicking the effect of soiled mud with its swoosh oversized and slightly seeping into the sole. A yin and yang symbol and a small Nike swoosh in green are embroidered on the sides with oversized CPFM and Nike logos on their respective shoe tongues. Brown and green shoelaces come stocked, and colorful insoles modeled after heat maps finish the sneaker, which some would say double as a work of art. Despite all the additional material work, the dunks still retain their lightweight feeling.

Now let’s talk about the packaging! CPFM is known for its artwork, and this pair continues that with the previously mentioned heat map insoles, brown furry dust bag with the yin and yang symbol, and the sneaker box that houses the dunks. Their brown box contains an oversized Nike logo and CPFMisms such as “Add Sunshine.”

What are your thoughts on these dunks? The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low SP is rumored to be released sometime in December with pricing to be confirmed later.