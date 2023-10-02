Photo: Doug Berry via Getty Images
By Aqua Boogie
  /  10.02.2023

Friday’s (Sept. 29) episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly” continued to broach important topics affecting communities of color. Global news anchor Mara S. Campo guided feature stories examining the lack of Black doctors in the nation and the disturbing trend of inmates dying in jail. “RBN” also conducted an extensive interview with rising Hollywood star Halle Bailey.

Getting arrested should not equate to a death sentence. However, yearly, thousands of people die in jail custody, sometimes without even being convicted of crimes. For example, the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta has become infamous for deceased inmates. Since last year when Lashawn Thompson was reportedly found eaten to death by bed bugs, 10 more inmates have died in the facility. The latest was Shawndre Delmore, 24, who was arrested for burglary in April. In August, he was found unresponsive in his cell and taken to a local hospital before dying from cardiac arrest three days later. The family is seeking answers as are the kin of other people who died in custody — like Noni Battiste-Kosoko, 19, who passed away under suspicious circumstances.

These deaths occurred in a jail where often, the only thing stopping a detainee from going home, when compared to prison, is posting bail. The deaths shine a light on the controversial cash bail system that leaves people — many who didn’t even commit a violent crime or who have yet to be charged — behind bars because they simply can’t afford to go home. Local jails have only become more dangerous and violent with at least a 5 percent increase in deaths since 2018, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. “Some people that are in custody cannot afford to make cash bail,” explained attorney Gerald Griggs, president of Georgia NAACP. “And even on low-level misdemeanors, the cash bail may be exorbitantly high.”

Most unfortunate is that Fulton County Jail is not unique. Across the country, jail deaths are on the rise with people being beaten and even starved to death in some cases. The alarming number of deceased inmates at Fulton County Jail has triggered an investigation by the Department of Justice. It’s a start, but little consolation to the family members of those who have died in custody. “RBN” discussed the topic further with Griggs, Keith Taylor, an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Dr. Topeka Sam, founder of the Lady of Hope Ministries. They talked about the horrid conditions and solutions to this ongoing problem.

Another issue the nation is facing is an apparent lack of Black doctors. It’s another cause for concern when considering concepts like “culturally competent care,” which means the Black community is healthier when the people taking care of them look like them and are better able to relate culturally. Unfortunately, over the last four years, the number of Black doctors has gone down, which can contribute to a medical crisis since the Black population has only gone up.

A most jarring example of Black people’s health concerns being dismissed was Susan Moore, who was ill with COVID-19 and begging for help. “If I was white, I wouldn’t have to go through that,” said Moore, who described waiting over two hours for pain medication she requested. Moore herself was a doctor, but her pleas about pain were reportedly dismissed by Indiana University Health. Sadly, she died from COVID complications a few weeks after she made her alleged mistreatment public.

“There’s so much distrust among the Black community for healthcare in general,” said Dr. Stacy Mitchell Doyle, who has practiced medicine for over 20 years. She noted her observation that Black patients don’t get the testing other people do. “And we have a lot of history. We come by that distrust pretty honestly,” Dr. Doyle added. She also explained that Black folks are more likely to be sent home despite chest pain or other serious medical conditions because the doctor treating them has an unconscious bias, or doesn’t believe them or take their symptoms seriously.

Interestingly, a study in April found Black people live longer in areas with more Black doctors. So why don’t more Black folks go to doctors who look like them? Unfortunately, there aren’t enough to go around. While the Black community reportedly makes up about 13 percent of the population, Black doctors stand at only 5.5 percent. And in the last 40 years, the latter number has been declining. Becoming a medical doctor is a 13-year commitment that also includes six-figure education debt and potential racist roadblocks like bias from white patients or even other doctors. There are ongoing efforts to address these deficiencies, and it’s a long road, but Black Health Matters, too.

Switching gears, “RBN” correspondent Kennedy Rue spoke to singer and actress Halle Bailey, 23, who is fast becoming one of Hollywood’s leading ladies. Halle spoke about her solo career, relationship with her sister Chlöe Bailey, hair and more. “I’ve had my locs since I was little, and our crowns are really important to us,” said Halle, who wore her natural hair in The Little Mermaid. “Especially as Black women. I felt that was a piece of me, of Halle, that I was bringing to this new Ariel as well. It’s so important for us to be able to see that because as children, as babies, you can see somebody that’s similar to you with your hair texture. It’s so beautiful when you’re like, ‘Wow, I see myself in this person.’”

Halle is now part of a small group of Black women who made the leap from teen sensation to adult movie star, putting her in the company of names like Dorothy Dandridge and Beyoncé. Not a bad club to be a member of.

For more, be sure to watch new episodes of “REVOLT Black News Weekly” every Friday at 5 p.m. ET via REVOLT’s app.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Police Brutality
RIP

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tupac Shakur's brother reacts to Keefe D's arrest: "This should’ve happened a long time ago"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.01.2023

Tupac’s sister Sekyiwa and Jada Pinkett Smith wish for real justice and closure after arrest in his case

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.30.2023

Man connected to Tupac Shakur's fatal 1996 shooting arrested in Las Vegas

By Jon Powell
  /  09.29.2023

Stephen Curry set to produce documentary about late legend Mac Dre

By REVOLT
  /  09.28.2023

Naira Marley addresses backlash he's been receiving since the passing of MohBad

By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.28.2023

Memphis Bleek reacts to Dame Dash's claim that JAY-Z was bitter over him pursuing Aaliyah

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  09.26.2023

Angus Cloud's mom opens up about the actor’s final moments

By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.26.2023

Quavo advocates against gun violence for a better tomorrow

By REVOLT
  /  09.21.2023

Jada Pinkett Smith lip syncs "Parents Just Don't Understand" with Tupac in fun throwback video

By REVOLT
  /  09.21.2023

Angus Cloud's cause of death revealed to be an accidental overdose

By Jon Powell
  /  09.21.2023

Nigerian protesters demand justice after the sudden passing of Afrobeats singer MohBad

By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.21.2023

Bronx daycare where 1-year-old overdosed on fentanyl reportedly functioned as drug front

By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.19.2023

Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown posts bizarre video amid mother's alleged homicide

By Jon Powell
  /  09.19.2023

Two Black models die in LA under mysterious circumstances, families want justice

By REVOLT
  /  09.18.2023

Police search for missing ex-NFL player Sergio Brown after discovery of his dead mom

By REVOLT
  /  09.18.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tupac Shakur's brother reacts to Keefe D's arrest: "This should’ve happened a long time ago"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.01.2023

Tupac’s sister Sekyiwa and Jada Pinkett Smith wish for real justice and closure after arrest in his case

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.30.2023

Man connected to Tupac Shakur's fatal 1996 shooting arrested in Las Vegas

By Jon Powell
  /  09.29.2023

Stephen Curry set to produce documentary about late legend Mac Dre

By REVOLT
  /  09.28.2023

Naira Marley addresses backlash he's been receiving since the passing of MohBad

By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.28.2023

Memphis Bleek reacts to Dame Dash's claim that JAY-Z was bitter over him pursuing Aaliyah

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  09.26.2023

Angus Cloud's mom opens up about the actor’s final moments

By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.26.2023

Quavo advocates against gun violence for a better tomorrow

By REVOLT
  /  09.21.2023

Jada Pinkett Smith lip syncs "Parents Just Don't Understand" with Tupac in fun throwback video

By REVOLT
  /  09.21.2023

Angus Cloud's cause of death revealed to be an accidental overdose

By Jon Powell
  /  09.21.2023

Nigerian protesters demand justice after the sudden passing of Afrobeats singer MohBad

By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.21.2023

Bronx daycare where 1-year-old overdosed on fentanyl reportedly functioned as drug front

By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.19.2023

Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown posts bizarre video amid mother's alleged homicide

By Jon Powell
  /  09.19.2023

Two Black models die in LA under mysterious circumstances, families want justice

By REVOLT
  /  09.18.2023

Police search for missing ex-NFL player Sergio Brown after discovery of his dead mom

By REVOLT
  /  09.18.2023
View More

Trending
Receipts

Emmanuel Hudson had his eyes set on Quincy Brown’s crown for the latest episode of "Receipts"

Quincy Brown went head-to-head with comedian and actor Emmanuel Hudson for what was arguably the most hilarious installment of the series to date.

By Kwasi Boadi
  /  09.26.2023
Watch

How Black women entrepreneurs are redefining beauty & wellness | 'More Than That with Gia Peppers'

Gia Peppers heads to LA to speak with founders Devi Brown and Ofunne Amaka about the intersection of wellness and beauty for Black women, walking in alignment, creating a space for mental health at every step, and so much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  09.27.2023
Watch

The HBCU-to-wealth pipeline in Washington, D.C. | 'More Than That with Gia Peppers'

Gia Peppers heads to Chocolate City to talk about why funding HBCUs matters and how it leads to Black wealth with her mom, Dr. Gail Cherry-Peppers, Howard University President Emeritus Wayne Frederick, Thurgood Marshall College Fund President and CEO Harry L. Williams, and The Spice Suite owner Angel Gregorio. Watch now!

By REVOLT
  /  09.20.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Angela Yee talks "The Breakfast Club," growing up in Brooklyn & interning for Wu-Tang Clan | ‘The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels’

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes Angela Yee to discuss growing up in Brooklyn, interning for Wu-Tang Clan, “The Breakfast Club,” and curating her own show. Presented by LIFEWTR.

By REVOLT
  /  09.12.2023

Angela Yee On Marketing, Radio & Building Her Personal Brand | The Blackprint With Detavio Samuels

By Jordan Hall
  /  09.12.2023
Receipts

Quincy Brown vs. Emmanuel Hudson | 'Receipts'

Tap in for the latest episode of our game show, “Receipts,” celebrating Black excellence as host Quincy Brown takes on Emmanuel Hudson to see who can correctly discover our Black and Unlimited shopper’s unlikely passion. Presented by Walmart.

By REVOLT
  /  09.26.2023
News

Tory Lanez says that his "head has always been held high" in first phone call from prison

The incarcerated artist also announced a deluxe edition of 2021’s ‘Alone At Prom.’

By Jon Powell
  /  09.26.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'

On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.

By REVOLT
  /  07.12.2023
On In 5

BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'

For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!

By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2023
On In 5

Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'

On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.11.2023
Assets Over Liabilities

Jordyn Woods talks prioritizing authenticity, her brand & saying, "No" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!

By REVOLT
  /  08.09.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.10.2023
Web3

Web3 | Ice Cube's BIG3 league is centering innovative ownership opportunities within sports

“Ownership holds a lot of weight. It’s about reaping the rewards of your hard work, having a say in how things roll,” Ice Cube tells REVOLT in this “Web3” exclusive about giving fans a piece of the BIG3 pie.

By Ashley France
  /  08.18.2023
Interviews

Doechii pays homage to hip hop icons and talks pushing the boundaries of music genres

Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Doechii sat with REVOLT for an exclusive interview and talked about her upcoming tour with Doja Cat, love for Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, some of her favorite rap albums and much more. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  08.04.2023
Interviews

Scotty ATL is achieving longevity with grillz by staying ahead of the curve

“I built my own lane… I’m just educating myself on a daily basis,” he told REVOLT in this exclusive interview for Black Business Month. Read up!

By Shanique Yates
  /  08.16.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Clarks Originals x MAYDE WORLDWIDE Wallabee “Pacific Blue”

LA native and designer Aleali May teams up with Clarks Originals for a new collaboration.

By Legendary Lade
  /  08.21.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Looking back at 50 years of hip hop through four genre-defining sneakers

As we celebrate hip hop’s 50th year, let’s take a look at a few of the sneakers that have defined the genre.

By Legendary Lade
  /  08.08.2023
Interest

Breakdancing, an oft-ignored pillar of hip hop, is taking its rightful place in the spotlight

In celebration of hip hop’s 50th birthday, we discuss the history of breaking, the art form serving as a voice for the marginalized and it being added to the 2024 Olympics. Read up!

By Payton Wilson
  /  08.10.2023
Interest

Pride was the theme of the night at the inaugural Caribbean Music Awards

“This marks an important historic moment,” Wyclef Jean exclusively told REVOLT. “The Caribbean Music Awards created a bridge to unify all Caribbean artists and show the world that [we] are strong in numbers, as well as leaders of the culture.”

By Charlene Masona
  /  09.05.2023
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | How Rucker Park culture transformed the legacies of hip hop and basketball

The late Greg Marius played matchmaker between basketball and hip hop, and the marriage is still going strong. In honor of hip hop’s 50th birthday, read our latest “Halftime Report” below.

By Nasheena Quick
  /  08.09.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes