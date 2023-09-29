On Thursday (Sept. 28), Variety announced their newest cover that features the one and only Ice Spice.

In the corresponding interview, the “Deli” hitmaker opened up about the competition amongst female rappers within the music industry. “It is a competition at the end of the day,” she began. “People want to be all ‘I’m a girl’s girl,’ but then behind the scenes being b**ches. Basically, we hear, the girls, are doing amazing. I’m excited to see it. I feel like the competition is what keeps us all excited because I think we all secretly enjoy competing and seeing who put that s**t on better and who’s gon’ get the most views.”

Ice Spice continued, “I can be transparent, and I know the competition is checking on me too, which is why it’s OK to say that. Because it’s like, ‘Yeah, girl, I’m watching you and I know you watching me.’ And boys are watching too, because they be secretly haters. But everybody today is competing with everybody no matter if you a boy, girl, nonbinary, whatever it is. You still checking in on your competition. That’s in every industry.”