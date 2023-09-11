SZA’s free show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Sept. 8 had a few surprises — including a brief cameo by none other than Ice Spice herself. The “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” rapper strode out to cheers and screams from the audience.

“She a 10, okay? I’m just happy to be her baddie friend,” the singer said, quoting lyrics from Ice Spice’s hit “In Ha Mood.” She gave a playful bow toward the rising star, who posed for the crowd and even snapped a selfie or two before leaving the stage. Later, fans spotted her in the audience with Saweetie taking in the concert.

SZA organized the event to celebrate her sophomore album, SOS. Fans who RSVP’d attended for free. “I just wanted to do something for free that was a vibe ’cause I was here in town. Literally, there’s no other point to this whatsoever,” she explained.

During the fun night, she announced a deluxe version of SOS dubbed Lana. It will feature seven to 10 new tracks, according to the “Good Days” singer.

“The deluxe is like a whole other album,” SZA said before hinting that the forthcoming project will drop sometime this fall.

The original version of SOS garnered near-universal acclaim. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and spawned the No. 1 single “Kill Bill.” It took her five years to release it after her first album, the Grammy-nominated Ctrl.

As for Ice Spice, this isn’t the first big cameo she’s made since skyrocketing to TikTok fame. She also joined Taylor Swift on stage in New Jersey for “The Eras Tour,” where the duo performed a remix of the pop singer’s “Karma.”

Also this fall, Ice Spice is slated to team up with Doja Cat for “The Scarlet Tour” as a supporting act for 12 shows.