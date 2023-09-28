Doja Cat‘s collaboration with Skechers officially arrived on the footwear brand’s website today (Sept. 28). The chunky sole kicks, dubbed the Doja’Lites, come in multiple colorways and retail for $125 a pair.

“It feels really cool to be able to create my own shoe,” said the rapper in an official statement. “To design something inspired by the iconic sneaker my peers wore back in the day – Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera – I feel like I am a part of history.” The full-on release follows a short limited run with the online marketplace StockX.

“Doja Cat is a fashion icon and the perfect visionary to reimagine one of our most iconic Skechers styles in a way that is both unique and forward-thinking,” added President Michael Greenberg. “Doja Cat generates headlines and buzz through everything she does, so the excitement surrounding the Doja’Lite styles presents an opportunity to introduce a remix of Skechers heritage sneaker designs to audiences globally.”