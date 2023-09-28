Another popular segment of the BET Hip Hop Awards is the cypher, and Timbaland and Swizz Beatz will be presenting this year’s emcees. Bun B and Cassidy are bringing the veteran vibes while rising stars like Foggieraw, Gloss Up, Lady London, Lola Brooke, Scar Lip, Symba, Maiya The Don, and That Mexican OT are providing fresh bars with DJ E Feezy and DJ Runna spinning the beats behind the boards.

Connie Orlando, the executive vice president of specials, music programming, and music strategy at BET, spoke on the theme behind the upcoming broadcast in an official statement. “This year’s BET Hip Hop Awards will mark the culmination of our yearlong celebration of hip hop’s storied creation and the art form’s sonic and cultural expansion,” she explained. “We are honored by this year’s roster of nominees as they continue to carry the creativity and diversity of hip hop into the future. We congratulate each nominee on their accomplishments as they take hip hop artistry to new heights.”

BET’s celebration of rap music will be recorded in Atlanta Oct. 3 and premiere one week later (Oct. 10) at 9 p.m. ET.