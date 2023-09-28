On Wednesday (Sept. 27), it was officially announced that Damian Lillard was part of a paramount trade that brings him to the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks. The move brought an end to a rollercoaster arc that began when the now-former Portland Trail Blazer requested a trade back in July. He was with the western team since joining the NBA in 2012.

Shortly after the news hit the internet, Lillard put on his Dame D.O.L.L.A. hat and surprised the masses with a new song. Titled “Farewell,” the roughly three-minute track sees him addressing his and his family’s successes, failed relationships, and more. The Oakland talent also sends a message to Portland fans as he heads into his next chapter.