On Wednesday (Sept. 27), it was officially announced that Damian Lillard was part of a paramount trade that brings him to the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks. The move brought an end to a rollercoaster arc that began when the now-former Portland Trail Blazer requested a trade back in July. He was with the western team since joining the NBA in 2012.
Shortly after the news hit the internet, Lillard put on his Dame D.O.L.L.A. hat and surprised the masses with a new song. Titled “Farewell,” the roughly three-minute track sees him addressing his and his family’s successes, failed relationships, and more. The Oakland talent also sends a message to Portland fans as he heads into his next chapter.
The casuals won’t be addressed but the trailblazers fans and city of Portland that I love truly will be … and they will be addressed truthfully. Stay tuned— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 27, 2023
Excited for my next chapter! @Bucks 🎟️
“I continue leaving trails, but won’t be for the Blazers, to the fans, man I love you, it’s unconditional, reasons for me leaving the city’s nothing typical, so it’s imperative not to believe the narrative, just know that what I left is better than what I inherited, I leave at peace because I know at the end that this is business,” he rapped on the hard-hitting effort.
Lillard closed the deep cut with the following, “Hope you remember all of the things you got to sit and witness, in the future, man, I hope that we greet with hugs and kisses, but you should know that they the ones who chose another mission.”
Back in April, Lillard spoke to Stephen A. Smith about the option of leaving Portland if General Manager Joe Cronin was unable to acquire a game-changing player for a championship run.
“I’m not gonna say I’m putting them on a clock. I’m just saying, if those things can’t be done, if we can’t do something significant like that, then we won’t have a chance to compete on that level,” he said to the “Stephen A.’s World” host. “And then not only will I have a decision to make, but I think the organization will too. Because at that point it’s like, are you going to go young or are we going to get something done?”
