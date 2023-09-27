As a young woman full of passion and curiosity, Hardison was discovered by up-and-coming Black designer Willi Smith, who was intrigued by her confidence, expressive personality, and ability to take action. Those qualities would serve her well as she navigated through fashion in the late ’60s and early ’70s, a time when Black models were valued for their distinct presence. Whether it was during the legendary Battle of Versailles, a fashion show held to raise money for the Palace of Versailles that featured an unprecedented number of Black models, or being a trusted ear for designers like Stephen Burrows, Hardison was always a force to be reckoned with. Her strength would be needed when the fashion industry changed and Black models were no longer being sought after or represented.