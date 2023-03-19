Megan Thee Stallion is keeping a smile on her face as she continues to ease her way back into the public eye. On Saturday (March 18), the Houston Hottie shared a carousel of six images highlighting some of the moments she experienced while at Vice President Kamala Harris and Glamour’s Women’s History Month brunch.

The event was held in Washington, D.C., at the vice president’s residence and highlighted women trailblazers across industries. The three-time Grammy Award winner wore a black skirt with blue accents and a matching sweater as she posed on the gated grounds. During the brunch, Harris delivered an impassioned speech: “Economic empowerment of women is about an investment in the future of our country. When you lift up the economic status of women, you lift up the economic status of families and communities, and all of society benefits.”

The Traumazine artist was named one of Glamour magazine’s Women of the Year honorees in 2021. “I am truly humbled to be in such incredible company. I really want to thank my mom. I want to thank my mom because she taught me how to be the woman that I am,” said the then 26-year-old as she accepted her award. Holly Thomas, the rapper’s mother, died in 2019 after a battle with brain cancer.

This month, the “Savage” emcee made her first red carpet appearance at Vanity Fair’s Oscar party last weekend, on March 12. She was styled by Law Roach in a figure-hugging black Bach Mai mermaid gown. “I wanted to make her feel secure and comfortable and make her feel and look as perfect as possible so that she can have the strength to do what she had to do,” explained Roach about Megan’s look in an interview with The Cut just days after he announced his retirement as a celebrity stylist. The star-studded event marked the first time Megan had been seen since photos from her birthday surfaced online last month.

Peep Megan’s photos below.