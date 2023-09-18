The Los Angeles Police Department reported the untimely deaths of two Black models last week. On Sunday, Sept. 10, 32-year-old Nichole “Nikki” Coats was found dead in her luxury apartment by a family member. Two days later and only a short distance away, 31-year-old Maleesa Mooney, who also worked as a real estate agent, was found dead in her apartment after family became concerned with her lack of response to calls and text messages and requested a wellness check.

The LAPD ruled Mooney’s death a likely homicide. Yet, they’ve released few details about her passing or why they’ve opened a homicide investigation. Both models’ loved ones fear the presence of a serial killer or similar predator.

Mooney’s younger sibling, Jourdin Pauline, posted to Instagram, “Never in a million years did I think I’d have to make this post and get justice for my one and only sister.”

Family members of Coats’ shared a similar plea for justice. As recounted by May Stevens, her aunt, “We need to know what happened… I couldn’t recognize her. I believe it was murder. I really do. One of her legs was up in the air in a kicking position. That’s not somebody who just laid in their bed and died… I feel that there’s a predator loose.”

Coats’ mother told KTLA, “This is senseless, and I want some answers because my daughter is gone. And it’s not fair. I want everybody to find out who did this to her. She shouldn’t be gone.”

Sheniya Mason, the late model’s cousin, told ABC 7 that police had to identify Coats based on her tattoos. The family awaits a final report from the LA County Coroner’s Office.

According to the LAPD, Black women, 4.3 percent of LA’s population, make up between 25 and 33 percent of the city’s violent crime victims. Six months ago, LA, while seeing a decrease in crime statistics, cited an increase in violence against Black women, even as more sought empowerment in the region.