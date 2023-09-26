On Monday (Sept. 25), Tory Lanez shared a message to fans in his first phone call from behind bars. “Ayo, Umbrellas, man. What’s good?” Lanez began in the audio recording, which was shared to all of his social media accounts. “I’m talking to you live from prison right now. I’m just happy to get out that bulls**t county jail. They was hating on a young fly n**ga, you heard? Had me on 24-hour lockdown, half-sized cell by myself. No windows. No mirrors. N**ga ain’t even seen himself in a whole year.”

He continued, “With all them disadvantages against me, my head has always been held high, man. I want y’all to know I’m in great spirits. My drive and my ambition is growing stronger and stronger every day. And I’m so proud of how y’all been moving in my support, man. I know this feels like a scary time, but don’t be afraid. This s**t don’t spark no fear in my heart at all. In fact, I’m more prepared than ever.”