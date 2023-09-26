Angus Cloud’s mother is remembering her late son.

During an interview that was published with PEOPLE yesterday (Sept. 25), Lisa Cloud opened up about the “Euphoria” actor’s final moments before his sudden passing on July 31. “He was so beautiful and creative. He loved his home and he loved this little, tiny room. This is where my boy passed away,” she showed the publication.

Lisa then recalled the morning she found Angus, who often fell asleep in his chair while creating art, slumped over his desk. When she approached him to say good morning, she realized that something wasn’t right. “I started shaking him and screaming,” Lisa said. “I pushed him hard, and he fell on the floor. I tried to resuscitate him — mouth to mouth — and I was compressing him. I was screaming for my neighbor because I didn’t want to leave him and call 911, and I just kept at it until they took him away. I miss him so much. He was the love of my life.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the Alameda County Coroner’s Office revealed that Angus’ cause of death was as an accidental overdose. He suffered acute intoxication due to the combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and benzodiazepines. “It was predominantly the central nervous system depressants. It started to slow his heart and slow his breathing,” Lisa continued. “He got tired from lack of oxygen. Everything just slowed down, and eventually his heart stopped and he went to sleep. But he didn’t kill himself.”

She added, “He went out at his total power, his total beauty, his total influence, and the reaction that everyone has had is very moving to me. You know, he’s not just an actor who overdosed. He was a beautiful soul, and that’s why people miss him so much.” A week before he died, the rising star buried his father and intensely struggled with the loss. “My son and his twin sisters were deeply grieving about their dad,” Lisa shared. “They were all devastated.”

“‘I love you, mama. You’re the best, I’ll see you in the morning,'” Lisa recalled Angus saying the night before he passed.