Usher fans are gasping for air after being gagged with not one but two major announcements today (Sept. 24). As previously reported by REVOLT, the superstar was tapped to headline the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. The big game will be broadcast by CBS from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Feb. 11 next year.

“It is happening; it has happened, ladies and gentlemen. Yes!” exclaimed Usher in a new interview with Zane Lowe. “I mean, it’s been a lot to keep secrets from my own kids at home … We’re really excited about the entire thing, obviously a legacy, but more than anything, this is the most grand stage to ever play on.”

Usher’s turn at commanding millions of viewers came together with the help of Roc Nation, Apple Music, the NFL, and, likely, the push of fans who have been petitioning on his behalf.

“Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul,” said JAY-Z. “His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

While fans were plotting how they were going to score tickets to the game and mapping out their travel plans, news of his ninth studio album broke. The hotly anticipated project, titled Coming Home, will mark the R&B crooner’s first solo project since 2016’s Hard II Love. Apple Music dropped the LP’s landing page, sharing the cover and that it boasts 20 tracks, though the only title that is visible is the album’s first single, “Good Good,” featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

“We’ve put a lot of thought and creativity into this new album to tell a story that is open to interpretation and that will connect with people in different ways,” said Usher in a statement about the body of work that is being released under his and L.A. Reid’s music collective Mega. “I know this has been a long time coming for my fans, and what I’ll say is that all good things come to those who wait. I hope you enjoy it once you hear it.”

In August, Usher said he hoped to release the new album by the end of the year, but pushing it back until February is clearly divine timing. Peep fan reactions to all of the good news below.