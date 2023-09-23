Beyoncé made one of her loyal supporters’ lifelong dream of seeing her perform in person come true, and it’s all thanks to the BeyHive. Jon Hetherington was among the sea of concertgoers on Thursday (Sept. 21) night when the “Renaissance World Tour” landed in Dallas, Texas.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Hetherington originally purchased a ticket to attend the Sept. 15 show in Seattle. The 34-year-old lives in Oregon and was attempting to board his flight when he encountered issues with the height of his motorized wheelchair. Hetherington has cerebral palsy, and as a result of the disability, he is unable to walk.

Despite airline workers’ efforts to make his chair adhere to the unspecified height requirements, he missed his flight and the long-awaited concert. He later confirmed that the airline issued him a refund. The disabled man withheld the airline name, stating that his unfortunate circumstance could happen with any air servicer. He instead hoped his video would help highlight the ways in which disabled people’s needs are all too often overlooked.

After detailing his story on TikTok, the BeyHive went to work tagging Beyoncé, her company, Parkwood Entertainment, and her publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure. When social media users noticed that the industry professional had begun following Hetherington on Instagram, they knew a resolution had to be in the works. Proof of that soon arrived in the form of posts shared by Hetherington. “BeyHive, you made this happen. You pushed and tagged like the internet has never seen,” he said in the caption of a photo shared on Instagram. “Tonight, for the first time ever, I had a seat on the floor for a concert. Welcome to the RENAISSANCE.”

In other posts, he expressed gratitude and shared images of him meeting Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles. “There is much that I will say in the coming days about what tonight means to me. There are some things I’ll keep for myself. Truly an honor to meet you, Tina Knowles! Thank you for all that you’ve done and given the world. We’re so grateful,” he wrote. The superfan also noted that he won’t be dishing any details about his conversation with Queen Bey, stating it’s a cherished moment for him alone. Check out those social media posts below.