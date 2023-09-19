After making some serious waves over the past several years, 2022 saw Doechii deliver the well-received EP, she / her / black b**ch, her big label debut with Top Dawg Entertainment and Capitol Records. That project consisted of five tracks and assists from Rico Nasty, Jst Ray, and labelmate SZA. Since then, the Tampa, FL talent continued to build on her momentum via drops like “Stressed,” “America Has a Problem (Freestyle),” “What It Is (Block Boy)” with Kodak Black, and “Booty Drop.” The XXL Freshman alum also appeared on songs like Ravyn Lenae’s “Xtasy (Remix),” Babyface’s “Girls Night Out,” Smino’s “Pro Freak,” Janelle Monáe’s “Phenomenal,” REASON’s “I Don’t Trust You!” and Sleepy Hallow’s “A N X I E T Y.”

Today (Sept. 19), Doechii returns with a new single titled “Pacer,” a Saint 808-produced offering that sees the rapper at her most confident on wax.

“Whippin’ in a blimp, f**k a whip, we on different s**t, n**gas gettin’ rich, bring the clique, bring the f**kin’ clique, I’m invincible, n**gas wanna see me fall, you won’t ever hear me moan, n**ga, I’m incredible, welcome to my cinema, so far gone like Canada, Leo, I’m an animal, eat them up like cannibal, b**ch, I see beyond, know you see me on, I’m on demon time, I live in my prime, I’m original, I work digital, B**ch, I see beyond, you get no response, I’m a rockstar, I’m on God’s time…”

“Pacer” comes with a matching video that was directed by Nikko Lamere and brings viewers into a futuristic, dystopian atmosphere. Here, Doechii is captured and worked on by unknown individuals who leave her in twisted contraptions throughout. She also breaks out some high-energy moves in a boxing gym and amongst a crew of male dancers. Check it all out for yourself below.