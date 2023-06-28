Although the “unsinkable” Titanic has been resting below the depths of the sea since April 1912, the luxury liner has been a trending topic for about two weeks now. The surge in conversation surrounding the sunken ship comes after five passengers paid nearly $250,000 per ticket to explore the wreckage with OceanGate Expeditions. Sadly, they died less than two hours into the trip when their submarine suddenly imploded.
Today (June 28), the first photos of the ill-fated submarine have surfaced online. Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions; British billionaire Hamish Harding, the owner of Action Aviation; French dive expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet; and prominent Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his teen son, Suleman Dawood, were aboard the vessel when it went missing approximately 900 nautical miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts while attempting to see the Titanic. The debris arrived in St. John’s, Newfoundland, an island off Canada’s Atlantic coast, this morning.
“It’s just a very eerie feeling here this morning, knowing that people were on that, and that’s all that’s left. Those are people’s sons and fathers and relatives. It’s just unfortunate,” Sarah Glenning told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. as she stopped her morning run to watch the pieces being unloaded as they arrived by ship. The outlet made note of a past interview Rush did in 2021 when he admitted there were safety concerns with allowing groups to tour the Titanic by sub. “I’d like to be remembered as an innovator. I’ve broken some rules to make this. I think I’ve broken them with logic and good engineering behind me. The carbon fiber and titanium, there’s a rule you don’t do that. Well, I did,” he said.
Pelagic Research Services operates the ROV (remotely operated vehicle) responsible for finding the submarine’s remnants. Today, the company shared a statement on Facebook saying, in part, that their employees “have been working around the clock now for [10] days, through the physical and mental challenges of this operation, and are anxious to finish the mission and return to their loved ones.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Check out King Von's latest video for "Robberies"
Trending
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Your tastebuds will love this Double Smash Burger recipe | 'On The Menu'
On episode two of REVOLT’s new show “On The Menu,” host Daniel Williams turns up the heat for this Double Smash Burger recipe using a mayo-based sauce. He takes us step by step using one patty at a time to create the ultimate burger. Watch!