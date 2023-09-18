“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!” said Thompson via press release when Good Burger 2 was officially announced back in March. “Being part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these two characters have been up to since we last saw them.”

Mitchell added, “Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such an amazing blessing to still be doing it after all these years. It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids!”