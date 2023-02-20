Photo: Thomas Samson / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.20.2023

Will Smith’s 2007 blockbuster I Am Legend brought in over $500 million at the box office worldwide and remains one of the Oscar winner‘s most beloved works to this day. In it, Smith’s character, Robert Neville, is the last surviving man in New York City after a mysterious virus turned the rest of humanity into zombies.

A sequel to the hit film starring Smith and Michael B. Jordan has been in the works since last year. But the upcoming post-pandemic flick will be more in line with other versions of the I Am Legend story besides the one fans became familiar with over a decade ago. 

Akiva Goldsman, the project’s producer, spoke to Deadline about revisiting the I Am Legend universe and the source material that will inspire the new movie. The original story is based on Richard Matheson’s post-apocalyptic book, published in 1954. The continuation will stay closer to the book and start “a few decades” later than the first, resembling desolate worlds like those in the smash series “The Last of Us.” In addition, the follow-up will more closely resemble the alternate ending specially released in 2008 rather than the final scene shown in theaters.

“You see how the earth reclaims the world, and there’s something beautiful in the question of, as man steps away from being the primary tenant, what happens?” Goldsman said of the environment Smith will find himself in on screen. “That will be especially visual in New York. I don’t know if they’ll climb up to the Empire State Building, but the possibilities are endless.”

Goldsman went on to explain how the plot in the sequel will deviate from the first. “We trace back to the original Matheson book and the alternate ending as opposed to the released ending in the original film,” he said. “What Matheson was talking about was that man’s time on the planet as the dominant species had come to an end. That’s a really interesting thing we’re going to get to explore. There will be a little more fidelity to the original text.”

When it came to bringing back I Am Legend for a second round, Smith admitted to Entertainment Tonight last year that he hadn’t planned on ever touching it again. “It was one of those ones I was gonna leave alone,” he said. But after he was approached with an interesting concept, created in part by Jordan, he was sold. “‘That might work. I think we can do that,’” he recalled thinking about the proposed storyline. “I can’t talk about it yet, but it’s a really, really cool concept, and [Jordan] was a part of creating the idea.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ne-Yo shares official trailer for 'In My Own Words' documentary

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Jonathan Majors admits he walked out of Marvel meeting early on in his career

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.17.2023

Chloe Bailey reflects on finishing her debut album: "It was the best V-Day gift"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Mary J. Blige reveals trailer for her new show "The Wine Down"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.16.2023

Halle Bailey shares extended trailer for Disney's 'The Little Mermaid'

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

50 Cent inks new FOX deal

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Extended 'Creed III' trailer makes its debut during 2023 Super Bowl

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Wiz Khalifa, Chlöe to perform at American Express Road Show for NBA Allstar weekend

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

Luenell feels Claudia Jordan joining "RHOA" was "the worse thing she ever did"

By Tabie Germain
  /  02.09.2023

Chlöe Bailey, Martin Lawrence, and Anthony Mackie to join cast of ‘Sneaks’

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

An Alicia Keys-inspired musical is in development at NY theater

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.08.2023

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams to voice Hawkman and Hawkgirl in Valentine's Day special

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Will Smith was almost a surprise Grammy performer for this year's hip hop tribute

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Claudia Jordan and Luenell

By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.06.2023

The first teaser for Jack Harlow-led 'White Men Can't Jump' remake has arrived

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Michael B. Jordan
Will Smith

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ne-Yo shares official trailer for 'In My Own Words' documentary

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Jonathan Majors admits he walked out of Marvel meeting early on in his career

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.17.2023

Chloe Bailey reflects on finishing her debut album: "It was the best V-Day gift"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Mary J. Blige reveals trailer for her new show "The Wine Down"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.16.2023

Halle Bailey shares extended trailer for Disney's 'The Little Mermaid'

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

50 Cent inks new FOX deal

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Extended 'Creed III' trailer makes its debut during 2023 Super Bowl

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Wiz Khalifa, Chlöe to perform at American Express Road Show for NBA Allstar weekend

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

Luenell feels Claudia Jordan joining "RHOA" was "the worse thing she ever did"

By Tabie Germain
  /  02.09.2023

Chlöe Bailey, Martin Lawrence, and Anthony Mackie to join cast of ‘Sneaks’

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

An Alicia Keys-inspired musical is in development at NY theater

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.08.2023

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams to voice Hawkman and Hawkgirl in Valentine's Day special

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Will Smith was almost a surprise Grammy performer for this year's hip hop tribute

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Claudia Jordan and Luenell

By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.06.2023

The first teaser for Jack Harlow-led 'White Men Can't Jump' remake has arrived

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
News

Shaq tells Rihanna Super Bowl LVII halftime show criticizers to "Shut the f*** up!"

“All you superstars that [are] disrespectful and causing beef, shut your face,” Shaq said.
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Remy Ma on Gunna's plea deal: "You can't just call people a snitch"

“Where I’m from, you don’t call somebody a snitch unless you see the paperwork in ...
By Tabie Germain
  /  02.16.2023
View More