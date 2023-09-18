Back in 2022, Ice Spice shared a video on TikTok of her cooking what appeared to be an egg and spinach scramble. In a voiceover, the Bronx star could be heard sharing the ingredients used and, upon completion, admitting that the final product wasn’t adequate. “I don’t know, girl… It should taste really nasty ’cause I’m not a cook and it’s my first time,” she humorously said about her recipe.

On Sunday (Sept. 17), a Twitter user decided to share the aforementioned clip, which has now gone viral with a wealth of comedic responses — a couple of which caught the rapper’s eye. “Ice Spice making breakfast and it looks… interesting. Well at least she’s eating her spinach,” said user YSLONIKA. “Please delete,” the “Munch” talent said in her repost of the comment. Elsewhere, Ice Spice let off an “LMFAO” after another user, hydingadork, said that watching the video “got my stomach beatboxing.” You can check out some of those tweets below.

Last Tuesday (Sept. 12), Ice Spice won the Best New Artist trophy during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, beating out peers like GloRilla, Kaliii, and PinkPantheress. “Thank you so much! Thank you, MTV! Oh, my gosh, this is so cool! I just want to thank my Munchkins. I love you guys so much!” she said during an emotional acceptance speech that included a thank you to her label, 10K Projects, and producer, RIOTUSA. “Shout out all the other nominees in this category.”

In January, Ice Spice liberated her debut EP, Like..?, which boasted a single appearance from Lil Tjay. Months after its initial release, the project received a deluxe upgrade, bringing the tracklist total to 11 songs. One particular standout, “Princess Diana,” spawned a remix with Nicki Minaj that peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. The collaboration also earned chart placements in countries like Canada, France, Greece, South Africa, and the Netherlands.