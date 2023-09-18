Back in 2022, Ice Spice shared a video on TikTok of her cooking what appeared to be an egg and spinach scramble. In a voiceover, the Bronx star could be heard sharing the ingredients used and, upon completion, admitting that the final product wasn’t adequate. “I don’t know, girl… It should taste really nasty ’cause I’m not a cook and it’s my first time,” she humorously said about her recipe.
On Sunday (Sept. 17), a Twitter user decided to share the aforementioned clip, which has now gone viral with a wealth of comedic responses — a couple of which caught the rapper’s eye. “Ice Spice making breakfast and it looks… interesting. Well at least she’s eating her spinach,” said user YSLONIKA. “Please delete,” the “Munch” talent said in her repost of the comment. Elsewhere, Ice Spice let off an “LMFAO” after another user, hydingadork, said that watching the video “got my stomach beatboxing.” You can check out some of those tweets below.
@icespicee #breakfast ♬ original sound – ice spice
Last Tuesday (Sept. 12), Ice Spice won the Best New Artist trophy during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, beating out peers like GloRilla, Kaliii, and PinkPantheress. “Thank you so much! Thank you, MTV! Oh, my gosh, this is so cool! I just want to thank my Munchkins. I love you guys so much!” she said during an emotional acceptance speech that included a thank you to her label, 10K Projects, and producer, RIOTUSA. “Shout out all the other nominees in this category.”
In January, Ice Spice liberated her debut EP, Like..?, which boasted a single appearance from Lil Tjay. Months after its initial release, the project received a deluxe upgrade, bringing the tracklist total to 11 songs. One particular standout, “Princess Diana,” spawned a remix with Nicki Minaj that peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. The collaboration also earned chart placements in countries like Canada, France, Greece, South Africa, and the Netherlands.
I would have sauteed the onions first but otherwise the Ice Spice breakfast is perfectly acceptable— Emily (@wormhats) September 18, 2023
someone said if ice spice had added some hot cheetos instead of spinach to her eggs everyone would’ve said it looked good 😭😭😭😭😭— Crying Babies in Public Spaces Defense Team (@unforeseenbritt) September 18, 2023
Seen like 6 tweets ab ice spice breakfast this morning so ritual suicide at noon— V¡B€§L∆¥£R №¹⁰ (@mikethecryptid) September 18, 2023
Ice Spice is on soft cancel alert after saying eating scrambled eggs would give her diarrhea. She is playing the lactose intolerance card pretty hard but only time so will tell how that works.— Sean Mills 🍕🐛 (@SeanMillsMedia) September 18, 2023
Ice Spice scrambled eggs is almost exactly what I like in mine lmao minus the onions. And I use milk not water— Breadloser (@Fancy12347) September 18, 2023
I’m perplexed. Ice Spice, who i couldn’t pick out of a line up admittedly, makes a breakfast of eggs with veggies and people think it’s weird? Some people really do run on energy drinks and vibes.— ♡ C•a•r•i•n•a ♡ (@Villainess_Era) September 18, 2023
ok I’ll bite, Ice Spice’s breakfast could easily be improved by just cooking the vegetables first before adding in the eggs (plus could do with some salt as well, and if she wants to take her eggs to the next level add a little cornstarch)— it's karl (@karlfranks) September 18, 2023
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Listen to Rod Wave's new album 'Nostalgia'
Fat Joe returning as host of BET Hip Hop Awards
Nas and Hit-Boy deliver 'Magic 3' album
Drake and SZA team up for "Slime You Out" single
Diddy honored with the key to New York City
Trending
Quincy Brown and Romeo Miller bring a little brotherly love to the latest episode of “Receipts”
The acting duo exchanges comedic jabs en route to revealing Tyler Clark’s hidden talent.
Quincy Brown and Kendall Kyndall face off in a new episode of “Receipts”
REVOLT and Walmart returned with a new episode of “Receipts,” a show that celebrates limitless potential by putting everyday shoppers with extraordinary talent in the spotlight.
How Angela Yee found more to her life's purpose beyond the microphone
Check out six insightful gems that Angela Yee dropped on “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels.”
Angela Yee talks "The Breakfast Club," growing up in Brooklyn & interning for Wu-Tang Clan | ‘The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels’
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes Angela Yee to discuss growing up in Brooklyn, interning for Wu-Tang Clan, “The Breakfast Club,” and curating her own show. Presented by LIFEWTR.
Quincy Brown vs. Romeo Miller | ‘Receipts’
On this episode of “Receipts,” Romeo Miller competes against host Quincy Brown to unveil shoppers’ hidden passions. Presented by Walmart.
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Jordyn Woods talks prioritizing authenticity, her brand & saying, "No" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'
On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!
7 Atlanta residents reveal what they’re most excited about for the first-ever REVOLT WORLD
“I love music and media and thoroughly enjoy observing panels,” one person said. “Also…I love to see our artists performing, so I’ll definitely be in attendance to see Babyface Ray perform!”
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Clarks Originals x MAYDE WORLDWIDE Wallabee “Pacific Blue”
LA native and designer Aleali May teams up with Clarks Originals for a new collaboration.
Scotty ATL is achieving longevity with grillz by staying ahead of the curve
“I built my own lane… I’m just educating myself on a daily basis,” he told REVOLT in this exclusive interview for Black Business Month. Read up!
Doechii pays homage to hip hop icons and talks pushing the boundaries of music genres
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Doechii sat with REVOLT for an exclusive interview and talked about her upcoming tour with Doja Cat, love for Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, some of her favorite rap albums and much more. Read up!
Happy 50th birthday, hip hop! A letter celebrating and thanking you on your big day
Happy 50th anniversary, hip hop. You’re on a tier where no tears should ever fall. My hope is that the millions of us forever enriched by your glory of the past 50 years continue to endure and inspire in your name over the next 50.
Web3 | Willow Smith's groundbreaking honor as the first-ever RIAA NFT plaque recipient
This groundbreaking chapter in Willow Smith’s journey signifies innovation at the intersection of Web3 and the music industry. Read up!
Halftime Report | How Rucker Park culture transformed the legacies of hip hop and basketball
The late Greg Marius played matchmaker between basketball and hip hop, and the marriage is still going strong. In honor of hip hop’s 50th birthday, read our latest “Halftime Report” below.
Web3 | Ice Cube's BIG3 league is centering innovative ownership opportunities within sports
“Ownership holds a lot of weight. It’s about reaping the rewards of your hard work, having a say in how things roll,” Ice Cube tells REVOLT in this “Web3” exclusive about giving fans a piece of the BIG3 pie.
Pride was the theme of the night at the inaugural Caribbean Music Awards
“This marks an important historic moment,” Wyclef Jean exclusively told REVOLT. “The Caribbean Music Awards created a bridge to unify all Caribbean artists and show the world that [we] are strong in numbers, as well as leaders of the culture.”