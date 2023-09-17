Deion Sanders is getting comfortable sitting at the college football winners table after leading the University of Colorado Boulder to its third victory on Saturday (Sept. 16).

The win came at the price of double overtime, and wide receiver Travis Hunter was benched after he suffered an injured abdomen around halftime in their matchup against Colorado State University. Hunter is expected to be out for at least a few weeks. The final scoreboard read 43-35, making the Buffaloes undefeated. “We showed that we were resilient,” said Deion as he spoke with ESPN immediately after securing the win. “We showed that we would fight. We showed that we had no surrender or give up in us, and that’s a lot for a team that’s fairly new.”

Deion set the tone for the showdown after enlisting his friend Lil Wayne for a live performance as his team made their way from the locker room, out of the tunnel, and onto the field. The rap legend amped up spectators with “Ride 4 My N**gas” while decked out in the custom Lil Tunechi football jersey he was gifted to represent the school. “I love Lil Wayne like he’s my son,” said the NFL great in a post-game conference.