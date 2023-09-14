Flyana Boss has been on a serious run since the June release of “You Wish,” a song that’s found massive waves of success on TikTok. Over the past couple of months, Bobbi LaNea and Folayan kept the track’s momentum going via a Jersey club remix, a six-song EP, and sponsorship deals. Last Thursday (Sept. 7), “You Wish” received a big upgrade with help from Kaliii and the legendary Missy Elliott, the latter of whom came to the duo’s defense when critics complained of repetition and oversaturation.

“This [is an] old school tactic. If you do a bunch of things, you confuse the audience,” Elliott explained to a Twitter user in July. “They don’t know who you are. That’s why most successful artists have eras, and for that era, they consistently do the same style and sound, so you build a particular fan base.”

On Wednesday (Sept. 13), Flyana Boss liberated the long-awaited music video for “You Wish.” Directed by Brad Wong, the clip shows them enjoying a DoorDash delivery, dancing in front of a green screen, and much more in an ultra-colorful environment, all of which appear to be parodies of the latest hip hop marketing schemes. “I’m a great f**k, but a better lover, open carry, p**sy lethal like I’m Danny Glover, crop top, lil’ waist, tiny t**ties in your face, drop top, big subs, I’m like Nicki, super bass,” they rap on the Marky Style and Puda Beats-produced cut.

Bobbi LaNea, who hails from Detroit, MI, and Folayan, who was raised in Dallas, TX, first met while attending LA’s Musicians Institute. It was after graduating when Flyana Boss was formed, a portmanteau of their names and a play on one of their musical inspirations, Diana Ross. Since then, they released EPs like Cheques ‘n’ Respect, Boffum, and Vitamin FB. Currently, they’re providing support for Janelle Monáe’s “The Age of Pleasure Tour,” which kicked off back in August and comes to an end this October. Press play on “You Wish” below.