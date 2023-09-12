As previously reported by REVOLT, Diddy spoke on his reasoning behind The Love Album‘s creation in an official trailer.

“Why am I doing this? Especially with the success that I’ve had, especially where my life is, how stressful and treacherous this music industry is, why would I just come back in here and have to do something that I don’t have to do?” he asked in the cinematic clip. “My heart has been broken. I still got that question of, like, am I gonna love again? I had to go off the grid to really lock in. I’m so addicted to my phone, so addicted to my work, so addicted to the bulls**t.”

The Love Album: Off The Grid will follow 2015’s MMM (Money Making Mitch), a hard-hitting project that boasted assists from the likes of Pusha T, Lil’ Kim, Tish Hyman, King Los, Styles P, Future, Wiz Khalifa, Jadakiss, and Sevyn Streeter. Five years prior, he and Dirty Money liberated the genre-bending Last Train To Paris, which received critical acclaim and a top 10 position on the Billboard 200. More recently, Diddy delivered some needed mogul talk on songs like Metro Boomin’s “Creepin’ (Remix)” and Giggs’ “Mandem.”