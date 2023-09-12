REVOLT is back with the latest episode of “Receipts,” the must-see competition series that thrusts Black hobbyists, creators, and entrepreneurs into the spotlight. For those who are late to the party (and if you are, we strongly suggest you circle back to catch episodes one, two, and three), keep in mind that “Receipts” is more than your run-of-the-mill game show. Each episode of the Walmart-sponsored series celebrates Black & Unlimited — everyday people with extraordinary talents and passions you may not expect.
Actor-musician Quincy Brown returns to double duty as host and competitor following his hilarious face-off with social media personality Kendall Kyndall in the previous episode. This time, Brown had his sights set on a W in the matchup against Romeo Miller, a close friend who’s proven to be Black & Unlimited in his own right.
Millennials are well aware of Miller’s musical accolades, which include a top 10 charting album (his self-titled debut, Lil’ Romeo) and a Billboard Music Award for Rap Artist of the Year. The New Orleans native has since hung up his microphone to pursue other ventures as an actor, fashion designer, model, and entrepreneur. Around the episode’s halfway mark, Miller even revealed that he’d love to try his hand as an astronaut in another life while speaking about his own unexpected interests.
Miller’s extraterrestrial musing is just one of a few topics that the competitors broached in the course of their lighthearted banter. From the moment the game was underway, it became clear that the kinship between the former co-stars is as strong as ever. Their bond was born on the set of Brotherly Love, a 2015 drama from executive producer Queen Latifah and director Jamal Hill. Despite their laughs, the friendly jabs they traded throughout made it clear that neither contestant planned on going home with a loss.
The acting duo was competing to guess the hidden talent of Tyler Clark, a Walmart shopper and Chicago native who aims to inspire young Black girls with her creative pursuits. The game is anchored by the idea that looking in someone’s shopping cart can provide a window into their needs and interests. With that in mind, Brown and Miller hoped that each receipt item uncovered was another breadcrumb that would lead them to Clark’s hidden passion. However, there was some skepticism after the opening round once they discovered a seemingly random assortment of receipt items like pillows, hair beads, and pencils.
The score remained tight until one of the contestants managed to pull away in round two. Despite the widening margin, the game was still well within reach for whichever competitor got a final influx of points for correctly guessing Clark’s hidden talent. Do you think Miller or Brown had what it took to decipher if Clark is a hairdresser, photographer, or special effects makeup artist? Better yet, do you have the guessing skills to get to the right answer first?
See how you stack up against the celeb competitors by catching the latest episode of “Receipts” here.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Nas unveils artwork and release date for 'Magic 3'
Trending
Quincy Brown and Kendall Kyndall face off in a new episode of “Receipts”
REVOLT and Walmart returned with a new episode of “Receipts,” a show that celebrates limitless potential by putting everyday shoppers with extraordinary talent in the spotlight.
7 Atlanta residents reveal what they’re most excited about for the first-ever REVOLT WORLD
“I love music and media and thoroughly enjoy observing panels,” one person said. “Also…I love to see our artists performing, so I’ll definitely be in attendance to see Babyface Ray perform!”
Pride was the theme of the night at the inaugural Caribbean Music Awards
“This marks an important historic moment,” Wyclef Jean exclusively told REVOLT. “The Caribbean Music Awards created a bridge to unify all Caribbean artists and show the world that [we] are strong in numbers, as well as leaders of the culture.”
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Clarks Originals x MAYDE WORLDWIDE Wallabee “Pacific Blue”
LA native and designer Aleali May teams up with Clarks Originals for a new collaboration.
Web3 | Willow Smith's groundbreaking honor as the first-ever RIAA NFT plaque recipient
This groundbreaking chapter in Willow Smith’s journey signifies innovation at the intersection of Web3 and the music industry. Read up!
Doechii pays homage to hip hop icons and talks pushing the boundaries of music genres
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Doechii sat with REVOLT for an exclusive interview and talked about her upcoming tour with Doja Cat, love for Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, some of her favorite rap albums and much more. Read up!
Web3 | Ice Cube's BIG3 league is centering innovative ownership opportunities within sports
“Ownership holds a lot of weight. It’s about reaping the rewards of your hard work, having a say in how things roll,” Ice Cube tells REVOLT in this “Web3” exclusive about giving fans a piece of the BIG3 pie.
Halftime Report | How Rucker Park culture transformed the legacies of hip hop and basketball
The late Greg Marius played matchmaker between basketball and hip hop, and the marriage is still going strong. In honor of hip hop’s 50th birthday, read our latest “Halftime Report” below.
Halftime Report | Set Free Richardson is merging hip hop, art, hoops & more to amplify creativity
In this “Halftime Report” exclusive, Set Free Richardson talks about working side by side with ASAP Ferg; merging hip hop, art, and hoops at his creative dojo, The Compound; and much more. Tune in for some gems.
Jaylen Brown: Hip hop has been an essential part of my growth as an athlete
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, REVOLT sat down with NBA star Jaylen Brown to discuss his career, the South’s impact on rap, the importance of Black media outlets and so much more. Read up!
Breakdancing, an oft-ignored pillar of hip hop, is taking its rightful place in the spotlight
In celebration of hip hop’s 50th birthday, we discuss the history of breaking, the art form serving as a voice for the marginalized and it being added to the 2024 Olympics. Read up!
Happy 50th birthday, hip hop! A letter celebrating and thanking you on your big day
Happy 50th anniversary, hip hop. You’re on a tier where no tears should ever fall. My hope is that the millions of us forever enriched by your glory of the past 50 years continue to endure and inspire in your name over the next 50.
Flau'jae is winning on and off the court with zero plans of slowing down
“I still feel like I haven’t scratched the surface of my capabilities… I just want to be the best version of myself,” she acknowledged in this exclusive interview for REVOLT. Read up!
Yo-Yo is happy hip hop's trailblazers are being recognized & loves how fearless today's female lyricists are
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Yo-Yo opened up about her outstanding career and the women who are holding down the fort today. “I think this generation is more fearless, they take less s**t, they say what they want, and they get it,” Yo-Yo stated in this exclusive interview. Read up!
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Looking back at 50 years of hip hop through four genre-defining sneakers
As we celebrate hip hop’s 50th year, let’s take a look at a few of the sneakers that have defined the genre.
Scotty ATL is achieving longevity with grillz by staying ahead of the curve
“I built my own lane… I’m just educating myself on a daily basis,” he told REVOLT in this exclusive interview for Black Business Month. Read up!
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
T-Pain says he saved a man's life after recording "Bartender" in resurfaced video
Shoutout to T-Pain!
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!