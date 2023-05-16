S1 E2 | B. Simone
WATCH

S1 E2 | B. Simone

00:11:55
By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023

On this episode of “Receipts,” Desi Banks puts his friendship with comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone to the test when they battle it out to guess contestant Darrius’ hidden talent. Presented by Walmart.

Categories in this video:
Categories
Receipts
Watch
Tags in this video:
Tags
B. Simone
Comedy
Desi Banks
Entertainment

Videos

View More View More

Desi Banks vs. Eric Bellinger | 'Receipts'

Get ready for “Receipts,” the all-new game show brought to you by REVOLT and Walmart ...
By REVOLT

Try this cereal-sprinkled donut recipe for 4/20 | 'On The Menu'

For this episode of “On The Menu,” host Daniel Williams shares the ingredients for one ...
By REVOLT

REVOLT Premiere: Exclusive first look at Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell in upcoming 'Peter Pan and Wendy' movie

Check out this exclusive clip of Yara Shahidi making history as the first Black actress ...
By REVOLT

Your tastebuds will love this Double Smash Burger recipe | 'On The Menu'

On episode two of REVOLT’s new show “On The Menu,” host Daniel Williams turns up ...
By REVOLT
View More View More