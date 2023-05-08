S1 E1 | Eric Bellinger
S1 E1 | Eric Bellinger

00:11:53
By REVOLT
  05.09.2023

Get ready for “Receipts,” the all-new game show brought to you by REVOLT and Walmart where contestants battle it out to reveal a Black and Unlimited shopper’s hidden talent from clues on their shopping receipt! For the premiere, host Desi Banks goes three rounds with the one and only Eric Bellinger. Watch!

 

 

