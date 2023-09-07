On Tuesday (Sept. 5), Key Glock dropped off a new visual for “Penny,” which is produced by Mannie iL and Swaeze. The track sees him focused on the money and everything that comes with it.

“South Memphis n**ga, ballin’, I get every penny, 20 pointers in my mouth, ay, shoutout to my dentist, I just did a meet-and-greet and signed a couple t**ties, if a n**ga play with Key, yeah, it’s gon’ be a killin’, hit that lil’ b**ch from the back, yeah, I drilled it, I just bought a plain watch, but it cost a Bentley, I’m just gettin’ money, tell ’em get up out they feelings, just turned a deal down, what the f**k is 10 milli’? Huh, n**ga? Tryna get a billi’, Prada overalls on, look like a hillbilly…”

The accompanying clip keeps with the song’s overall theme by showing Glock living it up in a private jet with his crew. He can also be spotted with a bevy of beauties at an indoor basketball court.

“Penny” is taken from Glockoma 2 (Deluxe), which added eight songs to the Memphis talent’s February release. As with previous drops like Yellow Tape 2 and Son of a Gun, Glock’s latest album comes with zero features. In addition to the aforementioned beatsmiths, BandPlay, Tay Keith, Bankroll Got It, Hitkidd, Sledgren, Teddy Walton, DY Krazy, and many more contributed to the production behind the well-received LP.

In an interview with “Big Facts,” Glock explained what sets him apart from his peers. “I try my best to not be like the next person. Whatever you do, no matter what room you in, no matter who in the room, just be yourself. Don’t try to adapt to the n**gas. Be you,” he said. Press play on “Penny” below.