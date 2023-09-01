On Thursday (Aug. 31), it was announced that Doja Cat and Lil Wayne will be among the many artists taking to the stage for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. For Weezy, it will be his first time taking part in the long-running broadcast in more than a decade. During his illustrious career, the New Orleans talent received 14 VMA nominations. His first trophy win took place in 2008 for the wildly successful “Lollipop” with the late Static Major.

Later this month, Doja Cat will unveil her fourth studio LP, Scarlet, which is led by the singles “Attention” and “Paint The Town Red” — two songs that she’s likely to perform during the aforementioned awards show. Earlier today (Sept. 1), she unveiled another track from the album titled “Demons,” along with a matching video that quickly sent the internet into a frenzy with its horror-inspired themes. “How my demons look now that my pocket’s full? How my demons look now that you b**ches shook?” she asks on the D.A. Got That Dope-produced effort.

At the same time, Wayne liberated a new song of his own titled “Kat Food,” which many are speculating is the first offering from the long-awaited sixth installment of the Young Money legend’s Tha Carter series. Over bouncy vibes provided by Charlie Handsome, FNZ, and Rogét Chahayed, he delivers rewind-worthy lines about felines, food, and freaky situations throughout.

“Bad b**ches all up on my case, no subpoena, cat hangin’ out that cat suit, ooh, Serena, ooh, Serena, ooh, Serena, cat hanging out that cat suit, ooh, Serena, woah, I eat her, like, hyena, come here, girl, I got that cat food, ooh, Purina, ooh, Purina, it’s wet, Katrina, cat hangin’ out that cat suit, ooh, that cheetah…”

Check out both “Demons” and “Kat Food” below. The 2023 MTV VMAs takes place in New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Sept. 12.