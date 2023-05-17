Serena Williams is winning both on and off the court. The tennis champion is set to be the focus of a new docuseries highlighting her groundbreaking career and awe-inspiring life. The announcement was made yesterday (May 16).

“In the Arena: Serena Williams” will be the name of the ESPN series backed by the Walt Disney Company, Variety noted. The upcoming project comes after the success of the similarly styled 10-part ESPN series, “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady.” A synopsis of the forthcoming show promises that her “expansion of the franchise will be a multi-part series that provides the most complete, intimate and compelling account of her legendary career, featuring first hand perspective from Serena and key figures throughout her life.”

From phenom to icon ✨ We’re telling Serena’s story in the multi-part ESPN series “In the Arena: Serena Williams.” pic.twitter.com/aqcLccSSYD — ESPN (@espn) May 16, 2023

“Serena fights to maintain her place atop the tennis world while juggling the transformational experience of starting a family,” a description continues of the expectant mother, who previously gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in 2017 with husband Alexis Ohanian. “That target, that big, giant red ‘X’ that I couldn’t see but everyone else saw, started out as a curse. Everyone wanted to beat me. It became, ‘We don’t care who wins. We just don’t want her to win,’” the 41-year-old narrates in a preview shared on social media — ultimately revealing that the burden became a blessing.

Her supporters are ready. “Serena Williams is such an inspiration. She is proof that circumstances don’t define your destiny in life!” one said of the Michigan native who has proudly earned multiple Miami Masters, Australian Opens, Wimbledons, and U.S. Open titles. “Honestly, if there was no Serena and Venus, [women’s] tennis would not even be close to the [men’s] side. They were a bigger draw to the TV more than Sampras and Agassi at the time and kept it up,” another commenter wrote. A release date has yet to be announced.

See what others are saying about the 23-time Grand Slam winner below!

