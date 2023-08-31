Nick Cannon’s brother, Gabriel, discussed his nieces and nephews in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, which took place after his win on ABC’s “Claim to Fame.”

Gabriel was asked if he had notes that helped him remember all the kids’ names. “That or Google,” he stated. “They’re all on the internet.” In the same interview, the “Claim to Fame” winner said that he has not met all of his brother’s kids yet.

“I haven’t met them, but did y’all see what happened with him? He messed up [naming] all his kids, so I’m not even gonna attempt. I’m just uncle. It’s easy,” Gabriel added.

The sibling was referring to the “Wild ‘N Out” host being asked to name all his children on “The Howard Stern Show” not too long ago. Nick forgot to list his daughter Onyx Ice during the segment and it didn’t go over well with others.

“Claim to Fame” follows 12 celebrity siblings as they live under one roof. The contestants must keep their identities and family ties a secret to win $100,000.

Gabriel’s strategy was to use his build to pretend he was related to a football player. He also stated that his lack of resemblance to Nick helped him win the competition. “Like I said in one of the earlier episodes, I was happy this time that I didn’t look like Nick. Trying to get in the club, it’s a little hard,” he admitted.

Nick treated his twins with Mariah Carey, Monroe and Moroccan, to a trip to Six Flags for their 12th birthday. He had the theme park shut down because he wanted to make their celebration special.

Nick even gave fans a peek into the big day, adding the caption, “Happy 12th Birthday to my first borns Roc & Roe! Daddy loves y’all forever!”