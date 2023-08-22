During a recent interview with Forbes‘ Brian J. Roberts, 50 Cent stated he does not understand why Nick Cannon would have 12 kids.

While discussing his regret over buying a large mansion for himself, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ icon realized he could take up the same amount of space in a more modest-sized home. But, Cannon and his kids would have probably appreciated the new purchase, he quipped.

After joking that he could put all 12 kids in one bedroom, the rapper stated that he has no plans to have that many children.

50 Cent’s reasoning was that he does not want the responsibility of that many women, which he would have to deal with emotionally. He especially does not want that life if they no longer feel like friends. He also added that he does not know “what the f**k is wrong with Nick Cannon” but then corrected himself, stating that the “old 50 Cent” slipped out and he is a new person.

The two have been taking shots at each other for years with the comedian recently making comments about 50’s weight gain. Cannon’s remarks led to the TV producer teasing the “Wild ‘N Out” host about all the children he has.

Even with the constant jokes, 50 Cent never felt he needed to respond to Cannon, adding that his comedy never became cool and he is “legendary corny.”

The Drumline star currently has 12 kids with six women. Nine of those kids were born between 2020 and 2023. Notably, he also shares 12-year-old twins with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Cannon’s choices have sparked both discussion and controversy among many on social media platforms such as Twitter.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent has a 26-year-old son with his former partner Shaniqua Tompkins and a 10-year-old with actress-model Daphne Joy.

Peep his interview with Roberts below.