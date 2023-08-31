On Wednesday (Aug. 30), CASSIUS published a cover feature with Method Man, who opened up about his hip hop legacy, growing acting resume, and much more. At one point, he was asked about a rumor that positioned him as a future character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — specifically the energy-absorbing mutant Bishop. As it turned out, it was the Staten Island talent himself that sparked the gossip to see if he “could hook something.”

“Those guys at the MCU, they know their stuff. I haven’t had any problems with any of their casting choice so far,” Meth said. “So whoever gets the job… I think Omar Sy did an excellent job as Bishop [in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past], but that was before MCU. If they chose him again, I think he’d kill it. There’s a few people out there. But if they’re willing to give me a shot, I’d go for it. Plus, I’ve done all the research already.”