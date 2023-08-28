The DKA that Boosie referred to is diabetic ketoacidosis, which is when your body doesn’t have enough insulin to allow blood sugar into your cells for use as energy. As he explained in an interview with Vlad TV (below), the Baton Rouge star has been suffering from diabetes since he was a teenager. “I don’t know, I was druggin’ and thuggin’,” Boosie stated when asked if there was a trigger that led to his health condition. “I was sippin’ syrup, X pills, codeine, PCP. I was tearin’ my body up.” Back in January, the “Wipe Me Down” talent expressed frustration about his health in a post to his fans. “This diabetes s**t is hard. I’ve been fighting this sickness since 19 and still can’t shake this s**t! Woke up sick [as f**k], y’all keep me in y’all prayers,” his message read at the time.

Back in 2015, Boosie was forced to cancel a show in New York after luggage containing his insulin was accidentally shipped to Philadelphia. In 2020, a fan drove a serious distance to bring him the needed medication. “I ran out of insulin yesterday and this lady drove three hours to bring me insulin. When she got here, I tried to pay her,” he stated as reported by REVOLT. “She said, ‘I don’t want your money.’ She just took a picture and left. This lady went around the corner and won $10,000 on a scratch off.”