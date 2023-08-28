A popular street food restaurant and bakery chain will not serve police officers!

A spokesperson from the San Francisco Police Officers Association shared a Twitter post claiming that Reem’s California refused to serve a cop last weekend as part of their company policy. “NO COPS ALLOWED. That’s the confirmed policy of the bakery chain Reem’s,” the tweet read. “One of our officers was denied service last weekend because he was in uniform. Reem’s confirms that they will not serve anyone armed and in uniform. Presumably, this includes members of the U.S. Military.”

In a follow-up post, the association added, “We are not asking Reem’s or any business with a bigoted policy to serve our officers. We’re asking them to own their discriminatory policy [and] put up a sign, so we know not to spend money in your establishment — on or off duty.”