Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  08.11.2023

Tyrese Gibson is suing The Home Depot over allegations that the retailer racially profiled him.

The lawsuit, which was obtained by PEOPLE, was filed on Wednesday (Aug. 9). It claimed that Gibson and two men described as associates who “regularly provide construction services” to him — Eric Mora and Manuel Hernandez — “experienced outrageous discriminatory mistreatment and consumer racial profiling” while visiting the home improvement company’s West Hills, California location back in February.

The court document stated that all three parties were shopping when fans began to notice that the Fast & Furious franchise star was in the store, so he gave Mora and Hernandez his credit card to pay for the items while he left to go wait in the car. Gibson allegedly told the cashier that he gave them permission to do so. But, the cashier allegedly “refused to complete the purchase transaction,” even after he went back in the store.

“The cashier gave no reasonable explanation other than repeating ‘store policy’ and demanded to see a form of identification,” the lawsuit continued. “The manager refused to speak with Gibson in person. It was only after significant heated discussion with the cashier that Gibson was finally able to complete the transaction.” It also alleged that the employees “purposely interfered with and refused to process the transaction based on their groundless suspicion of Gibson, Mora and Hernandez arising from their skin color, and in the case of Mora and Hernandez, their national origin.”

All three plaintiffs are seeking over $1 million in damages, which is to reflect the amount the 44-year-old actor claims he has spent at The Home Depot locations during his lifetime as well as punitive damages, and a declaratory judgment declaring that its actions violated California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act.

Yesterday (Aug. 11), a spokesperson from The Home Depot released a statement stating, “Diversity and respect for all people are core to who we are, and we do not tolerate discrimination in any form.” It continued, “We value Mr. Gibson as a customer, and in the months since this happened, we’ve reached out to him and his attorneys several times to try to resolve his concerns. We will continue to do so.”

