Photo: Stephanie Keith/ Stringer via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.18.2023

A bodega owner was brutally beaten with a metal pipe in a suspected anti-Arab hate crime in Brooklyn over the weekend, police said on Tuesday (April 18).

According to the New York Police Department, Jamal Sawaid, 58, was approached by four men as they violently attacked him while projecting racist slurs inside Mermaid Avenue Deli and Grill in Coney Island around 2:20 p.m on Saturday (April 15). One of the men used a metal pipe, as the rest of the group battered the victim’s face and head before fleeing in a white pickup truck. Video surveillance released by the NYPD on Tuesday shows all four suspects running down a sidewalk.

The victim was transported in stable condition to NYU Langone Hospital, authorities said. Sawaid, an immigrant from Yemen who’s owned the store for over 20 years, told WABC that he didn’t know the men and thought they were going to kill him that day. “He hit me with a stick. More than one, more than three, more than four, more than five,” Sawaid told the TV station. “I never see them before. I don’t have no problem with nobody. No problem with anyone in the community.”

“This terrible incident is further proof of how urgently we need our elected officials to take action, and pass laws that will deliver real protection for bodega owners and other small businesses who are continuously subjected to threats and violence every single day,” Yemeni American Merchants Association Board Secretary Dr. Debbie Almontaser said in a statement. “We call on local and state elected officials to pass legislation to protect our merchants and help put an end to these horrible attacks that continue to plague our community.”

No arrests have been made as the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is still investigating the unprovoked incident.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ralph Yarl's shooter posts bond and is released from jail

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.18.2023

Ralph Yarl's classmates show support with massive unity walk

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.18.2023

Ralph Yarl's shooter turns himself in to Kansas City police

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Ralph Yarl's aunt is grateful but angry following Kansas City, Missouri shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

President Biden invites Ralph Yarl to visit the White House

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Ralph Yarl shooter claims he was "scared to death" in police report

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Prosecutors file felony charges against Ralph Yarl shooter

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023

Kansas City gunman gave chilling warning to Ralph Yarl before shooting him

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023

Ralph Yarl released from hospital after being shot in head by white Kansas City homeowner

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Property records reveal the homeowner accused of shooting Ralph Yarl is a white man in his 80s

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Missouri protesters demand arrest of homeowner who shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in the head

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Kansas City police chief and mayor provide an update on their investigation into the shooting of Ralph Yarl

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Halle Berry calls on Twitter to get justice for Ralph Yarl as his family retains Ben Crump for representation

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Black teenager shot in head by white man while trying to pick up his siblings

By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.16.2023

14 Antioch police officers named in FBI probe into racist text messages

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Hate Crimes
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ralph Yarl's shooter posts bond and is released from jail

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.18.2023

Ralph Yarl's classmates show support with massive unity walk

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.18.2023

Ralph Yarl's shooter turns himself in to Kansas City police

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Ralph Yarl's aunt is grateful but angry following Kansas City, Missouri shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

President Biden invites Ralph Yarl to visit the White House

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Ralph Yarl shooter claims he was "scared to death" in police report

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Prosecutors file felony charges against Ralph Yarl shooter

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023

Kansas City gunman gave chilling warning to Ralph Yarl before shooting him

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023

Ralph Yarl released from hospital after being shot in head by white Kansas City homeowner

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Property records reveal the homeowner accused of shooting Ralph Yarl is a white man in his 80s

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Missouri protesters demand arrest of homeowner who shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in the head

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Kansas City police chief and mayor provide an update on their investigation into the shooting of Ralph Yarl

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Halle Berry calls on Twitter to get justice for Ralph Yarl as his family retains Ben Crump for representation

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Black teenager shot in head by white man while trying to pick up his siblings

By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.16.2023

14 Antioch police officers named in FBI probe into racist text messages

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Skye Townsend and the ascent of Black lady comedians

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Skye Townsend and Gabrielle Dennis discuss the upcoming ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More