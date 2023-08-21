Casanova recently shared an update on Twitter from prison, confessing that he is “terrified of how loneliness brings me a twisted kind of comfort.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, back in June, the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that the “So Brooklyn” rapper was given a sentence of 188 months, which is roughly 15 years, on racketeering and narcotics charges. “Caswell Senior is not just a notorious recording artist, but he is also a high-profile leader of a vicious street gang and a magnet for gang violence,” Williams said. “At a crowded Miami house party, Senior personally fired a gun that seriously injured and could have killed a victim, inciting a shootout. Further, Senior’s stature in the community was central to Gorilla Stone’s successful recruitment and nationwide expansion. Today’s sentencing — along with the other significant sentences that have been imposed in this case — shows once again that gang life is not worth it and will lead to many years in prison.”