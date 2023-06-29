Photo: Carmen Mandato/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023

On Tuesday (June 27), Damian Williams, the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that Casanova was given a sentence of 188 months (or roughly 15 years) on racketeering and narcotics charges. “Caswell Senior is not just a notorious recording artist, but he is also a high-profile leader of a vicious street gang and a magnet for gang violence,” Williams stated. “At a crowded Miami house party, Senior personally fired a gun that seriously injured and could have killed a victim, inciting a shootout. Further, Senior’s stature in the community was central to Gorilla Stone’s successful recruitment and nationwide expansion. Today’s sentencing — along with the other significant sentences that have been imposed in this case — shows once again that gang life is not worth it and will lead to many years in prison.”

On Wednesday (June 28), Casanova shared a short message to his fans (above). “Everything to the chin, nothing to the heart. I GET IT NOW. I hope that don’t go over [your] heads,” his tweet read, which alluded to the title of his forthcoming album — another big reveal that surfaced on his Instagram as an official trailer (below). “Some things cannot be taught. They must be experienced. You never learn the most valuable lessons in life until you go through your own journey,” Cas advised to to the masses.

The “Don’t Run” rapper’s girlfriend, Swaggy Jazzy, also took to social media to show love to her significant other. “I love you baby… We gon’ walk that s**t down!” She continued by shooting down reports of an injury that Cas allegedly received behind bars. “Now that he’s sentenced, let me address this. I said [to him], ‘They saying you got a buck 50, baby.’ He video called me and said, ‘They must be talking bout that buck 50 you put on my commissary.'”

