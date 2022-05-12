Casanova is speaking out amid his guilty plea to racketeering and drug charges on Wednesday (May 11). The Roc Nation emcee, born Caswell Senior, suggests that he was pressured into taking the fall.

“The system is crazy they had me in the box for four months for no reason probably so I can take this plea,” said the 35-year-old via his Instagram Story. “As soon as I copped out they moved me straight from court to Essex county without my knowledge and without any of my property, legal work or nothing. SMH this is crazy.”

Per reports from the case, the Attorney’s Office alleges that Casanova was the leader of Bloods gang affiliate, Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation. They also claim that he directed a criminal enterprise that were dealing narcotics. In addition to that, prosecutors also say that the rapper admitted to being involved in a shooting and robbery in New York City.

“Like 12 of his co-defendants, Caswell Senior, an accomplished recording artist and performer, now stands convicted of playing a leadership role in Gorilla Stone, a particularly violent Bloods gang that operates throughout New York and across the country,” said Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. “In addition to his supervisory role, Senior was an active, hands-on participant in the gang’s senseless violence.”

Instagram users chimed in on the “So Brooklyn” rapper’s speculation that he was pressed by the system to accept the charges.

“This is what they do,” said one user in the comments. “They do this for you to go crazy. They play mind games. Hold on Cas.”

Another person said, “They do this a lot to minorities in the system.”

Casanova was discovered by Memphis Bleek through the label that he founded, Warehouse Music Group, which falls under Jay-Z’s Roc Nation division. He officially joined the Roc Nation family in 2016.