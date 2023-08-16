As previously reported by REVOLT, court documents filed on Monday (Aug. 14) accused Leigh Anne Tuohy and her family of tricking former NFL star Michael Oher into an exploitative conservatorship, a far cry from the adoption story told in author Michael Lewis’ book “The Blind Side” and the 2009 film adaptation of the same name.

Today (Aug. 16), TMZ published an interview with Quinton Aaron, who played Oher in the aforementioned movie and was asked about the unfolding controversy. “Honestly, I don’t know what to think. It’s news to me,” the actor expressed. “Unfortunately, it’s not a good turn of events. This movie inspired so many people. It changed people’s lives, mine included. I feel for everyone involved, you know what I mean?”

Aaron continued, “I’m not taking sides. I love Michael, I love the Tuohy family. I don’t know, I haven’t been in communication with them since the movie, honestly. So I’m not sure what to make of what’s going on. It’s just unfortunate.”