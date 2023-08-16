It’s been 20 years since The Cheetah Girls premiered on Disney Channel in August of 2003. Feel old yet?
Yesterday (Aug. 15), Kiely Williams took to Instagram to reflect on her journey being a part of the franchise. “GRATEFUL BEYOND WORDS,” the former 3LW member began. “Happiest 20th Anniversary to The Cheetah Girls. I just wanted to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude and love for each and every one of you. From our very first movie to our last performance on stage, you’ve been there, cheering us on every step of the way. You’ve been the driving force behind our amazing journey, and I can’t thank you enough for making our dreams come true.”
She continued, “Having been a member of The Cheetah Girls is one of the greatest joys of my life. Even on the worst days, I always believed the work we were doing was important, the representation mattered, and being a part of someone’s childhood is an honor. But there’s one thing that I am grateful for. And that’s the beautiful bond of friendship. Sabrina Bryan, you are not just my bandmate, but my best friend. We’ve shared countless memories, laughter, and alllllll the tears. Your belief in me has been a source of inspiration, and I’m eternally grateful for our friendship. Together, we’ve discovered the true power of unity and sisterhood.”
Williams also revealed that she tried to organize something with her co-stars Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, and Bryan, but it fell through. “I really wanted to do something big, with all of us, to honor our fans today! But unfortunately, it just wasn’t in the cards. It was disheartening and frustrating, but I learned that even with the best intentions, some things are simply out of our control,” she explained. “So, today as we celebrate The Cheetah Girls legacy and our amazing fans, let’s also honor those special bonds we’ve formed along this incredible journey and continue to uplift and support one another, even from afar, just like true Cheetah Sisters.”
She concluded by thanking everyone who played a role in the success of the movie. “To Raven-Symoné, Debramchase, Adrienne Bailon, and the Prada or Nada Queen herself, Mamacheetahs, THANK YOU for your vision, your advocacy, and your talent. We would be nothing without you. Once again, from the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU for being the incredible fans that you are. Without you, our journey wouldn’t have been as extraordinary and fulfilling as it was. Remember, we’re all in this together, even if we’re miles apart. Sending you all tons of joy, fun, and CHEETAH LOVE! XOXO, Kiely.”
As previously reported by REVOLT, during a recent interview on the “We Said What We Said With Rickey and Denzel” podcast, Bailon-Houghton revealed that Solange Knowles was originally casted in the musical television film. “I was told that the other girls that were chosen were Raven-Symoné as Galleria, Bryan as Dorinda, myself as Chanel, and Solange as Aqua,” the actress recalled.
