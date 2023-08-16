It’s been 20 years since The Cheetah Girls premiered on Disney Channel in August of 2003. Feel old yet?

Yesterday (Aug. 15), Kiely Williams took to Instagram to reflect on her journey being a part of the franchise. “GRATEFUL BEYOND WORDS,” the former 3LW member began. “Happiest 20th Anniversary to The Cheetah Girls. I just wanted to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude and love for each and every one of you. From our very first movie to our last performance on stage, you’ve been there, cheering us on every step of the way. You’ve been the driving force behind our amazing journey, and I can’t thank you enough for making our dreams come true.”

She continued, “Having been a member of The Cheetah Girls is one of the greatest joys of my life. Even on the worst days, I always believed the work we were doing was important, the representation mattered, and being a part of someone’s childhood is an honor. But there’s one thing that I am grateful for. And that’s the beautiful bond of friendship. Sabrina Bryan, you are not just my bandmate, but my best friend. We’ve shared countless memories, laughter, and alllllll the tears. Your belief in me has been a source of inspiration, and I’m eternally grateful for our friendship. Together, we’ve discovered the true power of unity and sisterhood.”