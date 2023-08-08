Raven-Symoné admitted to getting liposuction and breast reductions when she was being weight-shamed as a teenager. “I had two breast reductions and lipo before I turned 18,” the Disney Channel star, who is now 37, told her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, 36, during an episode of “The Best Podcast Ever With Raven and Miranda” that was published on Monday (Aug. 7).

The “Raven’s Home” actress then revealed that her father, Christopher Pearman, encouraged her to go under the knife because of the bullying she endured. “There was paperwork involved,” she recalled. “My dad suggested strongly that I should get my breasts reduced. He was like, ‘So you don’t feel bad, is there anything that you want?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, if I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?’ So I got a twofer. It was just a mess, just being that young and the pain of it all.”

After the first breast reduction, Raven said she thought that her breasts were “still too big” from gaining weight, so she decided to undergo another one. However, she ended up having a seizure shortly after the procedure. “I remember waking up and seeing everything, and then I just started to have this dry mouth, and couldn’t breathe and went back under,” Raven said, before admitting that it “freaks her out” not knowing the exact cause of the seizure.

Last year on “The View,” Raven opened up about how her wife helped her lose 40 pounds by going on a zero-sugar diet. “With her help, and guidance, and love, and fantastic cooking skills, she helped me kick sugar,” she said. “I say, ‘kick sugar’ because it is an addictive drug, and I was addicted to it in wheat form, in regular form. And it’s out of my system. What made me want to change was her.”