Today (Aug. 15) marks what would have been Nipsey Hussle’s 38th birthday. In celebration of the occasion, partner Lauren London shared a message to the late rapper on her Instagram account. “Honoring the day you blessed the Earth with your presence,” it read. “Forever more… I love you.”

Nipsey was tragically shot and killed in the parking lot of his Marathon Clothing store in March 2019. In 2022, Eric R. Holder Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder and given 60 years to life in prison. During sentencing, close associate Herman “Cowboy” Douglas shared a victim impact statement that broke down the severity of such a loss.

“Nipsey was my friend, he was like a son, he was like a dad. Our community right now, we lost everything, everything we worked for. One man’s mistake, one man’s action messed up a whole community,” he said. “I don’t care what you give this guy. It ain’t about the time. I just want to know why. The world wants to know why. Why someone would do that?”