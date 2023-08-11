Following a slew of well-received singles and guest appearances, Teezo Touchdown is ready to provide the world with a proper introduction. On Thursday (Aug. 10), the genre-bending talent announced his debut album, how do you sleep at night?, which will arrive Sept. 8. Fans were also able to check out the LP’s official artwork, an artsy black-and-white image that gives off the effect of the artist tossing and turning in his bed.

Hailing from Beaumont, Texas, Teezo has been making some serious waves via songs like “Sucka” with Fred Flippstone, “Bad Enough” with Thomas Lopez, “Technically,” “I’m Just A Fan,” and “Handyman” with Kenny Beats. Back in May, he announced an album titled ended up being ME, which was led by the recent drops “Familiarity,” “5 O’Clock,” and “Rock, Paper, Strippers!” Whether or not these singles will land on how do you sleep at night? is yet to be seen. In July, Teezo landed on Travis Scott’s chart-topping release UTOPIA, providing his unique set of vocals for the standout “MODERN JAM.”