J Hus remains on an impressive run following the July release of his third studio LP, Beautiful and Brutal Yard, a 19-song body of work with assists from Drake, Popcaan, Naira Marley, Jorja Smith, and more. Today (Aug. 10), the Stratford talent dropped off a new visual for “Masculine,” a collaboration alongside Burna Boy. Produced by TobiShyBoy and Levi Lennox, the track sees both artists delivering some of their hardest hitting raps to date.

“It wasn’t my bredrin that bunned him, they said it must’ve been, man stand tall, man masculine, anywhere he go, he wanna blast the ting, blast that bastard pikin, bun everyone, man can’t just start pickin’, see, I love to play the villain, I like to make a killin’, in the disco, DJ play my riddim, man have a dance right before we wig him…”

The entire clip comes courtesy of Nathan Miller and mostly shows J Hus hanging with his Nigerian counterpart while backstage at London Stadium. Throughout, the Afroswing pioneer does push-ups, catches vibes with his crew, and even hits the stage to perform in front of the massive crowd.